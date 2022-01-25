Kim Kardashian Can’t Stop Laughing After Revealing What Makes Her “Horny”

While promoting her new KKW Fragrance collaboration with celebrity florist Jeff Leathem, Kim Kardashian claimed one of the scents has an arousing effect. Find out which one!

Kim Kardashian just spilled what really turns her on and no it's not her new boyfriend Pete Davidson

Things got personal when The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 25 to promote her new KKW Fragrances collaboration with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham

Wearing a black leather belted trench, matching gloves and a Prada coin-purse wristlet, Kim walked her fans through the collection's trio of perfumes, including the Iconic Gardenia, which drops just before Valentine's Day on Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. on KKWFragrance.com.

Describing the "white floral" scent, which she said fans of her original Crystal Gardenia perfume will love, Kim described the $40 fragrance as having top notes of honeysuckle, mandarin and orange blossom. As for the middle notes of gardenia, tuberose and jasmine, Kim said that mix can be quite stimulating.

"That combo, that threesome, literally makes me horny," Kim revealed before cracking up.

As she continued to describe the perfume's dry notes of vanilla orchid, tonka bean and sandalwood, the 41-year-old beauty mogul couldn't stop giggling.

Clearly stimulating scent is not the only thing making Kim smile these days. The Skims founder, who is in the midst of a divorce with Kanye "Ye" West, is still going strong with Pete.

"Kim and Pete are getting very serious," a source recently told E! News. "She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her."

The aspiring attorney, who shares four kids—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—with Ye began hanging out with the 28-year-old comedian after her Oct. 9 SNL hosting gig. Since going public in November with a PDA-packed trip to Palm Springs, Calif., the unexpected couple has been spotted on a slew of dates on both coasts including a night at the movies in Pete's native Staten Island, N.Y. and a pizza dinner in Los Angeles.

Following Pete's New Year Eve's hosting gig in Miami, the couple flew to the Bahamas together, marking their first major vacation as an official couple.

"Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure," an insider explained in November. "Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."

