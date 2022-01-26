Nothing Gets Past Tiffany Haddish in This The Afterparty Sneak Peek

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Solves a Mystery in "The Afterparty" Sneak Peek

She ready to solve this case.

In this exclusive clip from the premiere of The Afterparty, debuting Jan. 28 on Apple TV+, Det. Danner (Tiffany Haddish) examines a crime scene alongside partner Det. Culp (John Early). While Det. Culp fixates on the physical evidence at the scene, Det. Danner keeps a close eye on those who were present for the death of Xavier (Dave Franco).

"Shh, can't hear," Danner snaps at her partner as she spots two party guests, played by Ilana Glazer and Ike Barinholtz, bickering.

Brett (Barinholtz) is seen slamming his hands on a table after Chelsea (Glazer) refuses to reveal something. What that something is, we've yet to find out.

"So we got Mr. Aggro and the Trainwreck," Det. Danner comments to her partner. "Get the corn starch—the plot thickens."

Det. Culp on the other hand is more invested in the blood spatter, which proves the victim was punched in the face, adding, "And there are no security cameras in sight and beep boop beep bop bop beep boop. I could be saying anything because you're not listening."