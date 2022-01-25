Why Meagan Good Remains "Optimistic" Amid "Painful" Divorce From DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good is choosing to focus on the good in the wake of her separation from DeVon Franklin.
The 40-year-old actress opened up about her separation from the film producer, 43, during a Twitter Space chat hosted by xoNecole on Jan. 22. When Meagan and her Harlem castmates were asked about their thoughts on "letting go of toxic relationships," she stressed that the most important thing was "knowing your worth," before noting it's "unique to my situation right now."
"Throughout life, I've always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they'll get to the place that they're going to, and then they would be over," she explained. "I've always had an attitude of like, 'Alright, next chapter. We'll see what's next,' and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends."
She continued, "In my situation right now, it's a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever."
Although the breakup has been "the most painful thing I've ever experienced in my life," Meagan—who says she has been "grieving" the end of her marriage since August—is "still optimistic" about where life will take her.
"I still am hopeful for the future," the Think Like a Man star explained. "Maybe this isn't a chapter, but I just feel that it's my next act in life and I trust God. Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall and I'm excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store."
"Even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together—what he's given into my life and what I was able to give to him," she added. "Every season, every single part of it has been incredible."
DeVon filed for divorce on Dec. 20, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple separated on August 21, 2021, after nine years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the pair said in a joint statement to E! News following the filing. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."
On New Year's Day, DeVon announced that he would be taking a social media hiatus amid the divorce, writing on his Instagram, "I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022. And that's the truest place for me to be."