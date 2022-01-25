Khloe Kardashian Proves Daughter True Thompson Is Already a Fashionista With Adorable New Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner & True Thompson Match in Holiday Pajamas

True Thompson is too cool for pre-school.



Khloe Kardashian's 3-year-old daughter—whose dad is Tristan Thompson—recently showed her mom's followers just what her fashion game is already made of. In a series of Instagram snaps posted by her mom on Jan. 25, True is seen striking a few poses for the camera in a multicolored, printed Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a black leather jacket and black boots to match.



As for the caption accompanying the pics, Khloe gave a shoutout to one of the mantras printed on her daughter's dress: "Only Good Vibes."



After Khloe's upload, fellow friends and followers of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum couldn't help but gush over True's adorable nature. One person wrote, "Literally, the cutest human I have ever seen in my life," while another pointed out her modeling skills, adding, "Work it, True, girllll."

Any fan keeping up with Khloe's social media will remember that this isn't the first time the Good American founder has shown off her daughter's runway-ready poses.