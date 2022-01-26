Chrishell Stause Tells All: What She Thinks About Matthew Morrison, Justin Hartley and All Her Exes

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Chrishell Stause is the first to admit that she's a work in progress.

Although she has mastered the game of real estate as a member of The Oppenheim Group, the Selling Sunset star hasn't been as fortunate in her personal life.

Back in 2019, Chrishell was blindsided by her then-husband, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, when he ended their marriage with no warning. The divorce was finalized in January 2021, and Chrishell has since been unsuccessful in finding a life partner after failed relationships with Keo Motsepe and Jason Oppenheim.

In her new book, Under Construction, Chrishell opens up about her failed relationships and dealing with heartbreak in the public eye. Along the way, she details how therapy and self-reflection empowered her to make new decisions and wait for a love worth fighting for.

"Part of adulting is realizing that there are two people in a relationship and owning your part in what went wrong," she writes. "Being the victim and staying bitter won't help you grow and move on."