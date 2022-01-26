Teresa Giudice Talks Destination Wedding Plans & If Ex Joe Giudice Will Be Invited

Watch : "RHONJ" Taglines, Martha's Prison Goals & Nick's Insecurities

Teresa's getting married!

Teresa Giudice is officially in wedding planning mode after getting engaged to fiancé Luis Ruelas back in October 2020 and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is giving a major update her upcoming nuptials.

The Bravolebrity tells E! News exclusively that she's narrowed things down to two possible locations: keeping it local in New Jersey or tying the knot in Capri, Italy.

"We were supposed to get engaged in Capri, I said, 'Well, why don't we get go get married in Capri?' Because then had a change it because of Covid and then he took me to Greese," Teresa dished ahead of Tuesday's RHONJ premiere. "But then I'm like Italy is gonna be so crazy to do it there, like I don't even know where to begin. So then I'm like ‘I need to find a wedding planner and I don't even know who to get and all that to do it in Italy."

The mother of four revealed that while she and Luis have already looked at one place locally, "There's really nothing even available around here. Like the place we went to look at yesterday, there's no Saturdays available, only Fridays. There's a few Fridays and a few Sundays, that's it. So if I find a place that I fall in love with around here, New Jersey or New York, yeah. Otherwise then I'm just gonna do what I wanna do and do it abroad."