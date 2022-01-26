Teresa Giudice Talks Destination Wedding Plans & If Ex Joe Giudice Will Be Invited

Teresa's getting married!
Teresa Giudice is officially in wedding planning mode after getting engaged to fiancé Luis Ruelas back in October 2020 and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is giving a major update her upcoming nuptials.
The Bravolebrity tells E! News exclusively that she's narrowed things down to two possible locations: keeping it local in New Jersey or tying the knot in Capri, Italy.
"We were supposed to get engaged in Capri, I said, 'Well, why don't we get go get married in Capri?' Because then had a change it because of Covid and then he took me to Greese," Teresa dished ahead of Tuesday's RHONJ premiere. "But then I'm like Italy is gonna be so crazy to do it there, like I don't even know where to begin. So then I'm like ‘I need to find a wedding planner and I don't even know who to get and all that to do it in Italy."
The mother of four revealed that while she and Luis have already looked at one place locally, "There's really nothing even available around here. Like the place we went to look at yesterday, there's no Saturdays available, only Fridays. There's a few Fridays and a few Sundays, that's it. So if I find a place that I fall in love with around here, New Jersey or New York, yeah. Otherwise then I'm just gonna do what I wanna do and do it abroad."
Teresa says her four daughters and Luis' kids will be part of the ceremony. "At first we were gonna do bridal parties, but I don't think I want that," she dished. "I think we just want our kids and that's it."
As for whether or not all of her RHONJ co-stars will get a save the date, she laughed, "I mean, the way it's looking I don't think so. Some definitely, I don't know about some of the others."
One person who will be invited if they wed in Capri? Her ex-husband Joe Giudice (Joe was deported from America to Italy in 2020 after serving his prison sentence).
"Oh definitely, yeah, definitely," Teresa gushed. "Of course, I have to invite him because our hometown is like 45 minutes from Capri."
Teresa added that "everything is great" in terms of her co-parenting relationship with Joe.
"Luis and Joe get along and we went to go see him in the Bahamas," she shared. "Luis reached out to Joe, DM'd him saying we're coming out there to pick up Audriana together, can we all have dinner together. So we had dinner together and it made my daughters really happy. And it really wasn't my doing, it was Luis' doing and I love him even more for that. He's pretty amazing. It was really nice and it made my daughters so happy. I was so nervous about it but thank God it all worked out and it was a beautiful thing because my daughters were so happy."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)