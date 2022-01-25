Jorja Fox Announces Her Departure From CSI: Vegas

The CSI crime lab is about to lose a key player.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, CSI: Vegas actress Jorja Fox took to Twitter to announce her exit from the CSI sequel series, in which she played Sara Sidle. In a statement addressed to fans, Fox revealed that the decision came after "much deliberating."
"I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas," she wrote. "For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again."
This news comes over a month after it was revealed that William Petersen, who co-starred opposite Fox on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and the sequel series, would not be returning for season two. Petersen only agreed to revive his Gil Grissom character for one season of CSI: Vegas, but remains an executive producer.
"So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara," she tweeted. "Wherever they go, they belong together."
Though Fox has chosen to walk away from the series, she encouraged viewers to keep tuning in, adding, "CSI: Vegas has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!"
So what does this mean for season two? "The incredibly talented CSI: Vegas creative team and cast did a superb job this first season," CBS' Executive Vice President of Current Program Amy Reisenbach said in December, "brilliantly updating and portraying the CSI universe with fresh stories and a new crime lab, proving that after 20 years, the CSI fan base is still hungry for more and ready to embrace a new chapter in this illustrious franchise."
Despite Fox and Petersen's departure from the series, CSI: Vegas features an impressive ensemble cast, including Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez. Not to mention, showrunner Jason Tracey teased to Parade in December that other CSI alums could return to the Vegas crime lab.
"I have a big open door to the folks that have meant so much to the franchise," he shared. "I'll be making new invitations to other returning folks. But we're excited to tell new stories and we've got a tremendous, great new cast that I think is really invested in digging in and furthering these characters. We'll have a mix, I think, a blend of returning and new going forward."
Season two of CSI: Vegas will air during the 2022-2023 season.