Nordstrom Rack Valentine’s Day Sale: Save Up to 83% Off Date Night Must-Haves

Save big on everything you need for a hot Valentine's Day date during Nordstrom Rack's Valentine's Day Sale.

Got big plans this Valentine's Day? If so, we've got a sale you definitely want to take advantage of. Nordstrom Rack is currently holding a Valentine's Day sale and you can save up to 83% off Valentine's Day dressed up styles

Whether you're looking for looking for a dress that'll get you all the compliments, a stylish jacket that goes with anything, or a pair of glam heels to take your outfit to the next level, there's something for everyone. Select perfumes, lipstick, eye makeup, jewelry and more are also included in the sale.

So be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's Valentine's Day sale before something you love sells out. We've rounded up a few things that are definitely worth adding to your wardrobe. Check those out below. 

Take $50 off Your Kendra Scott Jewelry Purchase Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Love by Design Lace Midriff Dress

This extra chic lace midriff dress from Love by Design will win you all the compliments. It's flattering, features cap sleeves and comes in black and white. Right now it's on sale for just $50. 

$96
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow

Create a look that makes your eyes pop with Laura Mercier's Caviar Stick Eyeshadows. They're long-wearing, go on really smooth and look so vibrant and pretty. Right now, there are five shades available including amethyst, gold and burgundy. 

$29
$14
Nordstrom Rack

ASTR 3/4 Sleeve Wide Neck Bodysuit

This highly versatile bodysuit from ASTR can be dressed up or down, and would look perfect with your favorite pair of pants or a cute skirt. It comes in black, marsala, nude and white. It's originally $58, but it's on sale today for nearly 60% off. You'll be wearing this for many more dates to come. 

$79
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Nest New York Dahlia & Vines Eau de Parfum

We love Nest fragrances because they're fresh, light and long-lasting. The Dahlia & Vines Eau de Parfum is a combination of peony, rose, combines peony, daffodil, and dahlia to create a "romantic bouquet entwined with the essence of garden vines." You'll be simply irresistible! 

$130
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Walter Baker Luella Dress

Looking to stand out in the best way possible? The sparkly Luella mini dress from Walter Baker is made of all the glittery sequins you need to look etra glam on a night out. It's originally nearly $400, but it's on sale tight now for just $75. That's over 80% off.

$398
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick

You can't go wrong with a bold red lip. This Valentine's Day, you can make your lips look extra kissable Lancome L'Absolu Rouge Hydrating Lipstick in Caprice. These were formulated to be luxurious, comfortable and long-wearing. 

$32
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Wrap Front Velvet Bodysuit

This beautiful wrap front velvet bodysuit from Good American will make you look so good, you can't help but walk out the door feeling confident. Best part is, it's on sale for nearly 70% off! 

$119
$37
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Faux Suede Crop Moto Jacket

This stylish crop moto jacket is perfect for any kind of date. You can easily throw this on over a cute dress or pair it with your lucky jeans. It comes in six colors including black, moss and leopard. 

$108
$33
Nordstrom Rack

Jessica Simpson Paryn d'Orsay Pointed Toe Pump

Everyone needs a classic pair of pumps in their wardrobe, and this pair from Jessica Simpson is a great option. It features a four-inch heel, pointed toes, a cushioned footbed and comes in a variety of colors including pink, silver, red and black. You can wear these with any outfit and they're available in multiple widths. Right now, they're on sale for just $50.

$79
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Alexia Admor Amelia Wrap Dress

The Amelia wrap dress from Alexia Admor was designed to be both flattering and comfortable. There are five colors and patterns available including velvet burgundy, azure and a bright floral pink. They're originally $225 but are on sale today for just $56. Such a great deal! 

$224
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Topshop Leather Look Leggings

You'll be sexy, trendy and effortlessly cool in these fab leather look leggings from Topshop. They're ultra-fitted and were designed for easy layering. It's also pretty pretty affordable at just $25. 

$25
Nordstrom Rack

MAC Lipstick in Crosswires

Right now, you can snag several MAC lipstick shades for over 30% off. The pretty coral Crosswires is on sale today for just $12. 

$19
$12
Nordstrom Rack

WAYF Clifton Cutout Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress

Your date won't be able to keep their eyes off you when you wear this sleek and sophisticated rib sweater dress. The cutout is so chic and the cream color is very classy. It's a must-have for sure. 

$60
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Axton Studded Stiletto Sandal

Take your Valentine's Day look to the net level with this glam studded stiletto sandal from Steve Madden. It comes in black, bone, nude and pink. Right now, it's on sale for $55. 

$90
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more Valentine's Day must-haves? Here are 14 Places to Buy Valentine's Day Lingerie That Will Wow.

