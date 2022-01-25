Zendaya Holds Boyfriend Tom Holland Close During Visit to the U.K.

"I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time," Zendaya said during the Jan. 7 episode. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"



As for Tom, he has also been very keen on the idea of popping into the popular drama series. But until that happens—as Zendaya noted—he's served as a pillar of support when it comes to her taking on her painstaking role as Rue.

"He was very supportive, you know," the actress shared. "This is not an easy season, so I need as much of that as I can get."

The couple that stars together stays together.