Zendaya Holds Boyfriend Tom Holland Close During Visit to the U.K.

Tom Holland is finding his way back home—with Zendaya by his side, of course.
Nearly six months after the couple made headlines with signs of their off-screen romance, it's clear that things between the two co-stars are getting even more serious, with the 25-year-old actress jet-setting across the pond alongside the actor, 25.
Over the weekend, the Spiderman: No Way Home stars were spotted spending time with the actor's family in his native place of the U.K. During their time there, the couple were joined by Tom's two younger brothers, his mom and a friend, as the group attended Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Jan. 22.
But the good times with those closest to Tom didn't stop just there. The following day, on Jan. 23, the pair were photographed looking more cozier than ever after leaving his family's home. In the adorable photos from their trip, Zendaya is seen with her right arm wrapped around Tom's waist as they enjoy their daytime stroll.
As fans (even outside of the MCU) will note, the latest sighting of the two is just proof that their relationship is becoming stronger than ever. And although the couple wrapped their press tour for Spiderman: No Way Home just late last year, that may not be the last we see of the destined-to-be actors together on-screen.
"I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time," Zendaya said during the Jan. 7 episode. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"
As for Tom, he has also been very keen on the idea of popping into the popular drama series. But until that happens—as Zendaya noted—he's served as a pillar of support when it comes to her taking on her painstaking role as Rue.
"He was very supportive, you know," the actress shared. "This is not an easy season, so I need as much of that as I can get."
The couple that stars together stays together.