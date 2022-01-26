15 Secrets About Riverdale Revealed

"Archie got hot!"
Based on the iconic comics, Riverdale premiered five years ago and delivered a whole new take on the beloved high schoolers. Because it was on The CW, Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (former child star Cole Sprouse, making his return to acting) became TV heartthrobs and the romantic entanglements with Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) became so sexy that they might make Gossip Girl blush. Oh, and did we mention there was a murder mystery that rocked the sweet small town? This wasn't your grandparents' Archie.
Soon after its debut, Riverdale became the latest teen drama to erupt into a pop culture sensation, with its young cast scoring legions of fans and the show spawning two spinoffs, the shortlived Katy Keene and Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And more than 100 episodes later, Riverdale is still going strong, but did you know it was originally envisioned as a time-travel movie? Or that the casting search for Archie took six months and rested on a dye job?
So grab a soda from Pop's and check out these 15 behind-the-scenes facts you might not know about Riverdale:
Riverdale returns March 20 on The CW.