Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Is Engaged to Laurens van Leeuwen

A proposal fit for an Angel.

Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd is engaged to her longtime love Laurens van Leeuwen, the couple confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 25. "I said YES," Romee captioned a series of stunning photos from the special moment, which took place during a trip to Switzerland.

After sharing the news on social media, Romee's comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages, including several from her fellow Victoria's Secret models. "My heart," Taylor Hill wrote along with crying emojis, while Josephine Skriver commented, "Congratulations so happy for you two."

Romee and Laurens' engagement comes more than a decade after the couple first started dating and just over a year since they welcomed their first child together. "Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms," Romee, 26, wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 to announce their daughter's arrival. "We are so in love with you!!"