Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Is Engaged to Laurens van Leeuwen

A proposal fit for an Angel.
Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd is engaged to her longtime love Laurens van Leeuwen, the couple confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 25. "I said YES," Romee captioned a series of stunning photos from the special moment, which took place during a trip to Switzerland.
After sharing the news on social media, Romee's comment section was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages, including several from her fellow Victoria's Secret models. "My heart," Taylor Hill wrote along with crying emojis, while Josephine Skriver commented, "Congratulations so happy for you two."
Romee and Laurens' engagement comes more than a decade after the couple first started dating and just over a year since they welcomed their first child together. "Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms," Romee, 26, wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 to announce their daughter's arrival. "We are so in love with you!!"
Last month, Romme and Laurens celebrated their baby girl's 1st birthday. "Can't believe Mint is already turning 1 today..this year has been so special," Romee captioned photos from their family party. "Our lives have changed completely, from always on the go and working non stop to being your mom and dad in the Netherlands surrounded by family."
"We hope to show you all the places we love to travel too very soon, when everything gets back to normal!" she continued, referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "you make us smile everyday (and tired every morning).. we love you."
Earlier this month, the couple marked another milestone: their 12th anniversary.
Alongside a throwback and a current photo of the couple, Laurens wrote on Instagram, "Then vs now.. 2010 vs 2022.. Abercrombie shoppings vs walks in the parks... Happy 12th anniversary! LY @romeestrijd."