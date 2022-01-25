Real Housewives Star Garcelle Beauvais Just Wore This Super Affordable Activewear Brand

We included these products worn by Garcelle Beauvais because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Garcelle is a paid spokesperson for Old Navy. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Yes, January is almost over, but 2022 only just got started and we are doing our very best to stay on top of our goals for the year. A lot of us are trying to focus on our health and fitness, which can be easier said than done sometimes. One of the best forms of motivation to get in the gym is some cute activewear. If you look good, you feel good... and then that's (hopefully) a good enough incentive to make sure that you get your fitness on.
Unfortunately, activewear can be so expensive. Sometimes, you get what you pay for, and other times, you just need to go for the reliable brands that have high-quality products at affordable prices. Just ask Garcelle Beauvais. She was recently spotted working out while she wore a sports bra, leggings, and a zip-up hoodie from Old Navy. She's not the only Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star who wears Old Navy activewear. Garcelle's pal Kathy Hilton was spotted rocking Old Navy along with her daughter Nicky Hilton.
Keep on scrolling to see Garcelle's incredibly affordable, high-quality activewear.
Old Navy Light Support PowerSoft Adjustable Longline Sports Bra & Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Hidden-Pocket Leggings
This sports bra is just what you need to focus on your 2022 fitness goals. It's made from a lightweight, ridiculously smooth compression fabric. It even has a built-in shelf bra for additional support and removable cups to customize your comfort. No matter how much you sweat, you will feel cool, dry, and comfortable because this fabric has moisture-wicking technology. This incredibly breathable fabric has four-way super stretch, which is perfect for any workout.
The leggings are made from that same, multi-functional fabric, which means they're absolutely amazing. They have an extra high-rise waistband with is extremely comfortable and flattering. There's even a hidden pocket which is the perfect size to hold your phone and other small essentials. Plus, there's no worries about chub rub and chafing because these leggings have flat-lock seams, talk about a game changer.
Both the sports bra and leggings are available in sizes ranging from XS to 4X in a wide variety of colors and prints. And, it gets even better because there's an additional 35% discount once you add these to your cart.
Old Navy Dynamic Fleece Textured Jacquard Zip Hoodie
Did you just find your new go-to hoodie? It's made from a special Dynamic Fleece, which is a breathable, fabric that was designed to move with you. It has that incredible, four-way stretch for ultimate support as work out. The fabric has these teeny tiny textured dots, which vent as you sweat. It's also available in white This is a great staple inside the gym and out.
Bargain hunters rejoice because there's an additional 35% discount once you add this to your cart.
