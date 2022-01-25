Did Demi Lovato Just Epically Shade Ex Max Ehrich? You Decide

Demi Lovato is confident they've had better.
After an Instagram account asked followers to describe their last relationship in three words on Jan. 24, the singer, who split from fiancé Max Ehrich in July 2020, replied, "My vibrator's better." (They did just release their own vibrator, so they know what's up).
The stone cold and hilarious comment nearly gave followers a heart attack. "Shady af," one commenter wrote. "I know that's right!" Added another, "I wish I could heart this a thousand times!"
Sorry not sorry but the 29-year-old has no regrets, especially since they are thriving being single. "Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm okay,'" Lovato told Entertainment Weekly last March. "Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm okay, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?' It's not this false sense of security....I don't need an object on my finger to make me feel like I've got my s--t together."
In fact, Lovato has done more than pick up the pieces and move on: They've really found themselves, noting the break up led them on a path in discovering their sexuality.
"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," they told Glamour, later adding, "I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."
Ultimately, Lovato learned they feel "too queer" be with a cis man. "I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right," they said. "Some of the guys I was hanging out with—when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, 'I just don't want to put my mouth there.' It wasn't even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."
Next, came a better understanding of their gender identity, sharing in May that they identify as non-binary.
"The dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself," they said at The 19th Represents Summit in August, later adding, "When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self. And I really started to identify with close friends and family as non-binary towards the end of last year. And yeah, it was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today."