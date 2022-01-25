Save 20% On TikTok-Famous Beauty: It Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Benefit, Huda Beauty & Fresh

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have you had a "TikTok made me buy it" moment? Most likely, if you're reading this, that's happened to you many times over. When there are so many videos praising a product along with compelling before and after footage, it's hard to resist shopping sometimes. Unfortunately, we all don't have unlimited shopping budgets to try out all of these super-hyped-up beauty products.
Thankfully, there's a sale happening at Cult Beauty right now with a 20% discount on some of their most popular brands: It Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Benefit, Huda Beauty, and Fresh. If you've shopped them before, then you know what's up. If you haven't, then this sale is the perfect excuse to try something new and see what the fuss is all about. And, just in case you're not quite sure where to start, here are some TikTok-famous products from those brands.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask
This sleeping mask has two steps to plump and hydrate skin. First, apply the cooling gel essence. Then lock in the hydration with the silky water-cream mask, which uses time-release technology. Leave it on overnight and wake up to glowing, supremely hydrated skin.
TikTok users love how refreshing this is to put on, how quickly the product absorbs, and for the results they saw in the morning. Others were wowed by the texture and hydration.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF50
The concept of a "no makeup" look isn't something that every person is super comfortable with. And that's where IT Cosmetics comes through with a hero product. The company's CC+ Cream is called "Your Skin But Better," which sounds like the ideal makeup look for most people. This best-selling CC cream is really multiple products in one: a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture.
TikTok users are shocked by the product's amazing coverage, how well it blends, and how it makes their skin look like, well, their skin. If you just want to look and feel like the best version of yourself, this CC cream is worth the try.
Huda Beauty Tantour
This is a cream-to-powder contour/bronzer that you can easily build to create a subtle glow or a fully chiselled cheekbones. It's long-lasting, sweat-resistant, and water-resistant. TikTok users have celebrated this product for being incredibly buildable and easy to use.
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
The Luna Sleeping Oil is a gentle introduction to retinoids, reducing redness, boosting plumpness, and improving the appearance of pores and wrinkles. It even clears up congested, clogged skin. Most retinols dry out your skin and cause irritation, but this one is actually intensely hydrating. Just warm a few drops of the blue elixir between your finger tips and massage it into your clean, dry skin before bed. Massage it into the face until the blue color disappears. You will wake up to the soft, clear, radiant skin that you've always dreamed of.
TikTok users have praised this as a "holy grail product" and a "skincare secret weapon" that they will continue purchasing forever.
