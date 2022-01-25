Bachelor in Paradise Stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian Break Up

Paradise lost.
Bachelor in Paradise stars Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian, who got engaged on the seventh season of ABC dating show last summer, have broken up. The former couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to People on Jan. 24.
"We have decided to go our separate ways," the statement read. "Never did we imagine this, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."
They added, "We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,"
The two first met as contestants on BIP and quickly fell hard and fast for each other. Although Maurissa had initially sparked a relationship with Conner Brennan, a suitor from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, once Riley arrived at the tropical set in Mexico, the reality stars became inseparable.
While falling in love, Maurissa and Riley, 32, also made history. On the show's season finale, the attorney proposed to the 25-year-old Atlanta native and the two became the first Black couple in BIP from the franchise history to get engaged. Fellow BIP contestants Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin also got engaged. at the end of the season.
"I'm still in shock… 6/26/21," Gunn wrote on Instagram after the BIP season finale aired in October. "I love you @rileydchristian."
Off-screen, the power couple kept their relationship going strong, visiting Riley's hometown of Detroit together and spending their first Thanksgiving together with Maurissa's family in Montana. They also posed for a photo in matching pajamas in front of their Christmas tree in December.
Rumors the two had split became circulated after the holidays and when Maurissa wiped all post-Paradise photos of her fiancé from Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans also started to notice the absence of the former patient care coordinator's glittering Neil Lane engagement ring in Instagram Story videos.
Maurissa first appeared on The Bachelor in 2020 vying for the heart of Peter Weber, although she was sent home during the first rose ceremony. Riley competed on the 16th season of The Bachelortte led by Clare Crawley and then Tayshia Adams.
Since the breakup, the former couple has still been active on social media. Maurissa seemed to be keeping her spirits up by celebrating "Margarita Monday" in a cute video posted to her Instagram Story on Jan. 24. Two days earlier, Riley posted a shirtless black-and-white photo of himself to Instagram with a cryptic caption about "failure."
"All we can do is put the work in. Work on our craft, our health, and being better people," he wrote. "The end result is not always under your control. And even if you go down, you'll never be a failure because you've done all you could. There's honor in that."
He added, "So work hard, stay humble, but still let ‘em know that you got it."