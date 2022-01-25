Something's Brewing: See Kim Kardashian Hit Coffee Shop With Hillary and Chelsea Clinton

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Relationship TIMELINE

Keeping up with the former first lady!

Something seems to be brewing between Kim Kardashian and Hillary Clinton—and we're not just talking about a hot cup of Joe. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at a coffee shop with Hillary and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 24.

For the outing at Hot & Cool Cafe, Kim wore a black knee-length coat and neon green stiletto boots.

Camera crews were also seen nearby, prompting speculation that they're working together on an upcoming project. According to TMZ, Kim may be teaming up with the politician and author for their Apple TV+ series called Gutsy Women. Apple declined to comment when contacted by E! News.

In 2019, Hillary and Chelsea released The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience about women that inspire them. The next year, Deadline reported that Apple TV+ was making a show based on the story.