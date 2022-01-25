One Tree Hill Fans: Nathan and Haley’s Son Just Turned 21 IRL and Looks All Grown Up

Best known for playing the adorable Jamie Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill, former child actor Jackson Brundage is now 21-year-old and living his best life out of the spotlight.

Watch: Chad Michael Murray Teases "One Tree Hill" Reunion

Jamie Lucas Scott, you are making us all feel old!

Jackson Brundage, the child actor who captured hearts on the teen drama One Tree Hill, officially turned 21 on Jan. 21, leaving fans bursting with nostalgia!

To celebrate, he shared a pic of himself holding up a peace sign and wrote on his Instagram Story, "21 today! Any alcohol recommendations?"

On the hit CW series, Jackson played the son of Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and Hailey James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz) after the show's timeline flashed forward four years at the beginning of its fifth season. His character was known for his adorable short stature, quick wit, forgiving heart and love for his pet rabbit Chester. He also had big dreams to play basketball, just like his dad.

Jackson joined the cast in 2008 and stayed on until the series' conclusion in 2012. After OTH, he went on in the Nick at Nite sitcom See Dad Run starring Scott Baio and performed in a number of voiceover roles, including the original Foo in the Nickelodeon series Harvey Beaks and Pablo in Einstein Pals.

One Tree Hill: Where Are They Now?

Jackson retired from acting in 2015 and has mostly stayed out of the public eye. From the looks of his Instagram, he seems to be happily living a normal kind of life. He occasionally posts pics of himself hiking and snowboarding, his black lab Cash and himself hanging with friends.

The former actor's most recent post was a series of selfies with the simple caption "Love you," followed by a black heart emoji.

Throughout the years, he has also shared a handful of photos where he is reunited with his former OTH co-stars including his on-screen dad, Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, Stephen Colletti, Antwon Tanner, Lee Norris, Barbara Woods and Michael May.

In a December interview with E! News Chad revealed that the close-knit cast still keeps in touch with each other on a group text and he sees "everybody at least once or twice a year."

Taylor Swift Slams Musician for "F--ked Up" Take on Her Songwriting

Another TV Character Had a Heart Attack on Peloton's Bike

Priyanka Chopra Hinted She Was "Expecting" With Nick Jonas Months Ago

"Literally Christmas, I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everybody, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth," he said. "When you look at your phone, you got 64 texts: 'I don't know that many people. OK, it's all of them.'"

No word if Jackson is on the chat, but his on-screen uncle thinks only a matter of time before the cast officially reunites. Addressing fans' long held hopes of an official OTH reunion or reboot, the 40-year-old actor hinted they may get their wish.

"I can't imagine that it won't, at some point," he told E! News. "We get asked all the time. I know I do. And I know Hilarie does. I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it."

Until then, Jackson may want to have his passport ready. Chad told E! News the cast is planning to get together soon in Paris, as the show is super popular overseas.

 

He stated, "France has got a very rabid fan base."

