The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 3 of Clayton Echard's Season

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is only in Week 3, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage on drama. This week's episode picked up right where we left off last week with some gossip circulating about Cassidy Timbrooks during the cocktail party. After that, Clayton gave out some roses and it was business as usual with some special cameo appearances on the group dates.

The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe shows up to lead an emotional group date. She wasn't the only lead to show up with an assist. Becca Kufrin helped with a scavenger hunt during Clayton's one-on-one date. Baywatch star Nicole Eggert hosted a fun group date for the women on the beach.

As per usual, there's no shortage on drama or great clothes. One of the best parts about the beginning of a new The Bachelor season is that there are tons of fashion moments because there are so many women on the show. If you watching TV, wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions.