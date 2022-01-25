The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 3 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor is only in Week 3, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage on drama. This week's episode picked up right where we left off last week with some gossip circulating about Cassidy Timbrooks during the cocktail party. After that, Clayton gave out some roses and it was business as usual with some special cameo appearances on the group dates.
The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe shows up to lead an emotional group date. She wasn't the only lead to show up with an assist. Becca Kufrin helped with a scavenger hunt during Clayton's one-on-one date. Baywatch star Nicole Eggert hosted a fun group date for the women on the beach.
As per usual, there's no shortage on drama or great clothes. One of the best parts about the beginning of a new The Bachelor season is that there are tons of fashion moments because there are so many women on the show. If you watching TV, wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions.
Technically, Susie Evans didn't have anything to worry about at that opening rose ceremony since she already had a rose. Even so, she definitely came through for the viewers with some on-point facial expressions and reactions as she observed the Cassidy drama. She also delivered a great fashion moment in a green, velvet mini dress.
SheIn Women's One Shoulder Sleeveless Wrap Hem Velvet Knee Length Party Dress
We love an affordable Amazon find. This velvet dress is a classic that you can wear for many different events. It's available in three additional colors as well.
Green was definitely the color of the night. Jill Chin exuded some old Hollywood glamour in her cowl neck gown.
Windsor Arabella High Slit Cowl Neck Dress
This is one of those dresses that's truly timeless. This chic cowl neckline is just to die for and green just seems to be an "it" color.
Tessa Tookes was a goddess in green, rocking a ruffled dress at the rose ceremony.
Lulus In Love Forever Emerald Green Lace-Up High-Low Maxi Dress
This emerald green wrap dress has a high-low silhouette, a plunging neckline, and some playful ruffles. This dress is also available in six other solids and prints.
Pardon the blurry screenshot here. This was just the best view of Gabby Windey's dress from the episode. She too went with the green and she looked absolutely stunning.
Alamour The Label Rosa Dress
This is a beautiful dress for a special event. This iridescent, emerald fabric is just next level. That rose-worthy slit and the ruched bust made this stand out in a sea of (many) green dresses at the rose ceremony.
That first group date was very emotional, with Clayton and the women opening up about some of their biggest obstacles and insecurities. For the day time portion of that date, Susie Evans kept it low key in a white, floral top.
Cider Ditsy Shirred Tied Front Top
This white top gives those "girl next door" vibe with its floral pattern and sweetheart neckline. The sleeveless crop top is so adorable for spring.
Rachel Recchia looked serene in her pink, one-shoulder dress at the rose ceremony.
Lulus Dreaming of Elegance Blush Pink Satin One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
If you are dreaming of elegance, this dress is a true stunner, in a completely classy way. This would also be a great bridesmaid dress.
Serene Russell was red hot in this sophisticated red jumpsuit. She even coordinated her lipstick to complete her glamorous look for the night.
Power of Love Red Strapless Jumpsuit
This strapless jumpsuit is hard to resist. It's just incredibly cool. The relaxed wide legs make this oh-so-comfortable to wear. The top has a hidden V-bar, which means you won't have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions. It's super flattering and it's also available in white, green, blue, and black.
Teddi Wright kept things simple at the rose ceremony, wearing a satin dress with a high slit at the leg.
Windsor Lola High Slit Satin Dress
This is one of those classic dresses that you'll want in every color, especially at this price. This form-fitting gown has spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, and sultry high slit.
Sarah Hamrick went with a white mini dress for the dinner portion of her solo date with Clayton.
Superdown Sonya Bustier Mesh Dress
If your bachelorette party is coming up (or if white is just your color), this mini is a great party look. The dress has a ruched mesh fabric overlay, which add intrigue to the simple silhouette.
Cassidy was the talk of the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, but we can't deny that her style is on point. She wore a beautiful, long red dress with cut-outs.
Lovers and Friends Cece Gown
This dress is red hot. It has cut-outs, at the chest and back with an elegant train.
Sierra Jackson looked like a straight up goddess in this halterneck dress with cut-outs.
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Josie Gown
All eyes will be on you in this gorgeous gown. You can tie the halter anyway you want. The cut-outs bring the intrigue and there's even a slit in the back. This champagne fabric is gorgeous and it's also available in pink.
Shanae Ankney may stir the pot, but we all have to admit that she has great taste in clothes. This bright pink dress looked amazing on her.
Nookie Jasmine One Shoulder Gown
This dress is equal parts glamorous and fun. This silhouette is timeless and this color is just too vibrant to ignore.
Instead of opting for the standard silky or sequined gown, Melina Nasab wore a rainbow striped mini dress for rose ceremony.
The Attico Multicolor Striped Tulle Wrap Dress
This colorful frock has a deep "v" neckline and a bow at the front. If you want to stand out in a crow, this retro-looking dress is the way to go.
Of course, the ladies rocked those iconic red swimsuits for their Baywatch-themed date.
Dixperfect Women's Retro 80s/90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One Piece Swimwear
Truth be told, we don't know for sure which red bathing suits the cast wore for the date, but this one-piece swimsuit is just $30 and it has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
