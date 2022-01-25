All the Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Latest Interview: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and More

Watch : Kim Kardashian Talks ONE Regret With Kanye West

You can't tell Kanye West nothing.

The 44-year-old rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, didn't hold back during a recent 44-minute interview with Hollywood Unlocked—the entirety of which was released on Jan. 24. Speaking candidly with host Jason Lee, Ye said that what he has been "going through" amid his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian "can't be captured in a headline."

He told Jason, "This is one of the reasons why I wanted to sit down and talk to you directly, and talk to the world about exactly what happened."

During the wide-ranging sit-down, Ye addressed some of the drama surrounding himself and his estranged wife—with whom he shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2—and made allegations that he was recently barred from entering the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's home, where he used to live, when dropping their kids off from school.