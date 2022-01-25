A Matchmaker’s Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Stage of Your Relationship

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day can be a huge deal, especially when you're in the earlier stages of your relationship. If you're stuck on what to get your partner this year, we've got you covered. We asked celebrity matchmaker Rori Sassoon to give us her best tips on V-Day gift giving and you'll definitely want to see what she has to say.

"When shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, keep in mind that the gift is as big of a deal as your partner places on gift giving," Rori shared. "Maybe they're a fan of quality time over a luxury gift. Take that gesture of love and perhaps put it toward a shared experience. Most importantly, while you might strive to be the ultimate gift giver, stay within your means. If you have anxiety about being able to afford something over budget, rethink how you can find a similar item at a price point you're comfortable with."

Choosing the right gift to give your partner for Valentine's Day can depend a lot on where you are in your relationship. After all, if you just started dating someone, the types of gifts you give won't be at the same level as the ones you'd give one year later.

Rori shared her tips on the best types of gifts to get your partner for every stage of your relationship, and we rounded up some ideas to help point you in the right direction. Check those out below.