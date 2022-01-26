Untangling Vanessa Bryant's Agonizing Legal Battle in the Aftermath of Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Watch : Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Gigi in New Pic

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, started off normally enough for Kobe Bryant and his family.

The retired NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who already dreamed of playing ball for the University of Connecticut before going pro, made the short drive from their Newport Beach home to Orange County's John Wayne Airport, where a chartered helicopter awaited to whisk them up the California coast to Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Gianna had a tournament and Dad was her team's coach.

They took off shortly after 9 a.m.

Back at the house, eldest daughter Natalia Bryant left for ACT prep class and Kobe's wife of 18 years, Vanessa Bryant, settled in for a morning with her two youngest girls, then-3-year-old Bianka and 7-month-old Capri.

At about 11:30 a.m., the family's assistant arrived at their residence. There had been an accident, she told Vanessa. There were five survivors, she added, but she couldn't say for sure whether Kobe and Gianna were OK.