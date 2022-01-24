Taylor Swift Calls Out Damon Albarn for His "F--ked Up" Take on Her Songwriting Skills

Watch : Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film is Here!

Don't tell Taylor Swift to calm down.

On Monday, Jan. 24, the Grammy winner spotted a tweet that featured a quote from artist Damon Albarn. While the Blur and Gorillaz front man was quick to call Billie Eilish "exceptional," he was less than complimentary to Taylor. "She doesn't write her own songs," he told the Los Angeles Times.

As it turns out, Taylor decided to defend herself and have her voice heard.

"@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this," she wrote on Twitter. "I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really f--ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW."

She added, "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Soon after, fans began rallying around Taylor and praising her work, beginning with her first self-titled album released in 2006. Damon then took to Twitter and apologized for his words.