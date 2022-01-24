See Sharon Stone, Conan O'Brien and More Stars Solve Crimes in Murderville Trailer

Netflix combines all our favorite genres with the Will Arnett-fronted series Murderville. See Sharon Stone, Kumail Nanjiani and more stars in the first trailer.

By Cydney Contreras Jan 24, 2022 10:43 PMTags
TVTrailersWill ArnettCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Will Arnett Reveals Why He's Happy He Made "TMNT 2"

Will Arnett is filling a void we didn't know existed. 

On Monday, Jan. 24, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the upcoming series Murderville, which features the Arrested Development star in the role of lead detective Terry Seattle. In the preview, a mustachioed Terry attempts to solve murders with the help of celebrities, including Sharon StoneKumail Nanjiani and Marshawn Lynch.

At first glance, the show seems like any other police comedy out there—Reno 911Brooklyn 99, Psych—but there's one thing that makes Murderville stand out above the rest: The guest stars don't have a script. So while Terry and the rest of the cast know where the investigation is going, the "detectives in training" are required to improvise to keep the plot moving.

Think Ashton Kutcher's Punk'd with less anxiety and more improv.

And of course, Will doesn't entirely abandon his guest stars. With the Basic Instinct actress, for example, he helps her come up with the character Eva Braunfinger, who has a thick German accent and seemingly little experience in autopsies. 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Some of the stars even go undercover, with Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy getting into character as a mobster and Conan O'Brien posing as a children's magician. 

After completing their investigation, each episode's guest star has to guess who committed the murder—no pressure!

The improv series, based on the BBC3 show Murder in Successville, also stars Haneefah Wood as police chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as medical examiner Amber Kang and Phillip Smithey as detective Darren "Daz" Phillips. 

To see just how crazy things get, tune in to Netflix when Murderville premieres on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Slams Musician for "F--ked Up" Take on Her Songwriting

2

Another TV Character Had a Heart Attack on Peloton's Bike

3

See Brittany Matthews' Epic Celebration After Patrick Mahomes' Big Win

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Slams Musician for "F--ked Up" Take on Her Songwriting

2

Another TV Character Had a Heart Attack on Peloton's Bike

3

See Brittany Matthews' Epic Celebration After Patrick Mahomes' Big Win

4
Exclusive

Here's How Oliver Hudson’s Family Feels About His Naked Instagram Pics

5

Try to Spot Chris Martin Crashing Dakota Johnson’s Sundance Interview