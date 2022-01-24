Inside Britney Spears and Fiancé Sam Asghari's "Relaxed" Trip to Hawaii Amid Family Drama

Watch : Britney Spears Threatens LEGAL Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is feeling more refreshed than yesterday.

The "Stronger" singer and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, recently jetted off to Hawaii for a little rest and relaxation amid her public feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears. On Jan. 23, she shared an Instagram video of a drive along the coastline, writing in the caption, "Always a spiritual experience here in Maui."

Although the 40-year-old pop star didn't share any additional details about her vacation, an eyewitness tells E! News that Britney and Sam, 27, spent their time on the island "working out in the gym and visiting the spa."

"She also spent the weekend laying out on her balcony and working on her tan," the source shares. "Britney and Sam took lots of pictures and watched the sunset together from their room. They have been taking drives around the island and enjoying the views."

In addition, Sam has been "doting" on Britney and "making sure she has what she needs," according to the insider.