These Jaw-Dropping TV Transformations Are Guaranteed to Have You Tuning In

The biggest TV trend of 2022? Transformations.
With shows based on true sagas like the downfall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's sex tape scandal, viewers will be doing a lot of double-takes as stars such as Amanda Seyfried, Lily James and more have rendered themselves unrecognizable to portray these real-life characters.
While Julia Garner is trading the Ozarks for NYC on Netflix to play convicted scammer Anna Delvey, Elle Fanning is sporting a facial prosthetic in the Hulu miniseries based on the Michelle Carter texting-suicide case. And Renee Zellweger and Jared Leto have transformed once again after winning Oscars for previous metamorphoses.
Check out these transformations you need to see to believe that are hitting the small screen this year:
