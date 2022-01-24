Snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson Are Engaged Ahead of 2022 Beijing Olympics

It looks like Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson has some brand new ice.
The athlete, 31, is engaged to fellow Olympic snowboarder Tyler Nicholson, 26, Today revealed on Jan. 24. In a video of the proposal shared with the news organization, Nicholson could be seen getting down on one knee and popping the question in front of (where else?) a snowy mountain background.
The couple certainly have a lot to celebrate. The news comes less than two weeks before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where Anderson will be competing in the women's slopestyle and big air events. This marks her third Olympics. Anderson won the gold medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Games in Sochi, as well as the gold medal in slopestyle and the silver medal in big air at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.
Nicholson also competed at the PyeongChang Games, participating in the men's slopestyle and big air events and finishing in seventh and 13th place, respectively.
Anderson and Nicholson started dating in 2015. "My boyfriend and I met snowboarding in Colorado," she told Us Weekly in 2018. "He a little bit knew who I was, I guess and yeah, we met at the bar drinking and dancing, making out on the dance floor. We were friends for a handful of years and now we've been dating for a handful of years."
Whether they're on or off the slopes, they're always each other's biggest supporters. "We're going on five years together and I couldn't be more grateful for him," Anderson wrote on Instagram back in April 2020. "Through the highest of highs, and lowest of lows, he really is my best friend. Thank you for always making me laugh, thank you for the love and light you shine, thank you for keeping me grounded and thank you for bringing out the best in me! You are the sweetest person I know."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).