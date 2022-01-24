Snowboarders Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson Are Engaged Ahead of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Watch : Which Celebrity Couples Will Get Engaged in 2022?

It looks like Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson has some brand new ice.

The athlete, 31, is engaged to fellow Olympic snowboarder Tyler Nicholson, 26, Today revealed on Jan. 24. In a video of the proposal shared with the news organization, Nicholson could be seen getting down on one knee and popping the question in front of (where else?) a snowy mountain background.

The couple certainly have a lot to celebrate. The news comes less than two weeks before the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where Anderson will be competing in the women's slopestyle and big air events. This marks her third Olympics. Anderson won the gold medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Games in Sochi, as well as the gold medal in slopestyle and the silver medal in big air at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Nicholson also competed at the PyeongChang Games, participating in the men's slopestyle and big air events and finishing in seventh and 13th place, respectively.