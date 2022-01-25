16 Ways to Go Incognito with The Celeb Spy Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It turns out you don't have to be a celebrity on the run from paparazzi to rock an incognito look like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, or Paige DeSorbo. The spy trend is the newest cool-girl trend to take the world of celebrity street style by storm. This celeb-loved look is giving chic, mysterious, sexy it-girl vibes, and we're totally here for it! If you see us rebranding our wardrobe by making it dark and mysterious, now you know why.

The look is defined by black from head to toe which is the perfect monochromatic palette cleanser from other trends that are more colorful and loud. The spy trend features long coats, lots of leather, 90s shoulder bags, tall, sexy boots, black shades, and either a black hat or a slicked-back bun. You'll feel like a strong Bond Girl, one of Charlie's Angels, Mrs. Smith, or a part of the Matrix.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to scroll below for 16 pieces that will help you rock the chic, mysterious spy trend.