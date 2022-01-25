Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Olympic Collection Deserves a Gold Medal for Comfort

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Once again, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has partnered with Team USA to create a capsule collection for the female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic games. SKIMS provided sleepwear, loungewear, and underwear for the 2021 Summer Games athletes. They also made the limited edition available to the rest of us and it sold out in less than 24 hours. This time around, SKIMS expanded the collection with even more products, including some ultra-soft pieces made from the Cozy fabric.

"Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I'm so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their down time," Kim said in a press release.

Support your favorite athletes and feel super comfortable with pieces from the limited edition SKIMS collection. Check out some of our favorites below.