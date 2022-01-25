Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Olympic Collection Deserves a Gold Medal for Comfort

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS launched a limited-edition collection for the female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.... and you.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 25, 2022 5:00 PMTags
FashionKim KardashianLife/StyleKeeping Up With The KardashiansOlympicsKardashiansShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: SKIMS Olympics Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Once again, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has partnered with Team USA to create a capsule collection for the female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic games. SKIMS provided sleepwear, loungewear, and underwear for the 2021 Summer Games athletes. They also made the limited edition available to the rest of us and it sold out in less than 24 hours. This time around, SKIMS expanded the collection with even more products, including some ultra-soft pieces made from the Cozy fabric.

"Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I'm so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their down time," Kim said in a press release. 

Support your favorite athletes and feel super comfortable with pieces from the limited edition SKIMS collection. Check out some of our favorites below.

read
Kendall Jenner Shares What’s in Her Bag

SKIMS Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Robe, Bralette & Joggers

The SKIMS team has redefined comfort with the Cozy collection. This is seriously the most comfortable, warm fabric, which makes it the perfect addition to the Olympic Capsule. This could be your go-to Olympics-watching robe. If you love a set, pair it with the equally plush drawstring joggers that have an American flag and "Team USA" written on them. And, if you want to go all out, throw in the Team USA bralette

If you love the white, you need to see the grey version of all these styles. They're just too cute.

$138
Robe
$58
Bralette
$98
Jogger

SKIMS Paralympic Capsule Flag Socks

Cheer on Team USA with these socks. They're knitted with the Team USA logo and the official Paralympic agitos. These socks also come in tan, grey, and navy.

$18
SKIMS

Trending Stories

1

Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dead at 26

2

All the Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Latest Interview

3

Peter Dinklage Slams Snow White Remake As "F--king Backwards"

SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Cropped Sleep T-Shirt & Rib Sleep Pant

This Team USA t-shirt comes in grey, navy, white, and tan. It's comfortable enough to sleep in and you can get away with wearing it out and about to show off your team pride. These wide-leg lounge pants are a definite winner with the official Olympic rings embroidered on the top left.

$52
T-Shirt
$68
Pants

SKIMS Paralympic Capsule Rib Sleep Legging

These leggings are embroidered the official Paralympic agitos and the Team USA logo is printed on the top left hip. They are so comfortable that you'll want to wear them even when you're not sleeping. They're also available in brown, grey, and navy.

$62
SKIMS

SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Boy Short & Paralympic Rib Boy Short

These high-waisted boy shorts have full-back coverage and the official Olympic rings at the front. The white shorts have colorful embroidery while the navy, tan, and grey have white stitching. There's a Paralympic version of these too.

$28
Olympic Shorts
$28
Paralympic Shorts

SKIMS Olympic Capsule Flag Socks

Show your team spirit with some thematic socks. These are available in four different colors.

$18
SKIMS

SKIMS Olympic Capsule Rib Bralette & Ribbed Dip Thong

This bralette has adjustable straps and an elastic underband for comfortable support. It has the Team USA logo at the front and the Olympic rings at the back. Pair it with the matching thong, which also comes in white, tan, and grey.

$42
Bralette
$20
Thong

If you love SKIMS, check out some of our must-have, wardrobe essentials from the brand

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Michael Madsen's Son Hudson Dead at 26

2

All the Bombshells From Kanye "Ye" West's Latest Interview

3

Peter Dinklage Slams Snow White Remake As "F--king Backwards"

4

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Her DUI Arrest

5

James Kennedy Spotted Holding Hands With New Woman Post-Raquel Split