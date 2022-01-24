Paris Hilton Says Becoming a Mom Is a "Top" Priority: Find Out How Many Kids She Wants

Paris Hilton is eager to embrace a familial Simple Life.
The socialite recently wed entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish three-day ceremony that's currently playing out on the Peacock series Paris In Love, and as she told E! News' Francesca Amiker during Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 24, she "couldn't be happier."
"He is just everything to me," Paris exclusively said of her husband, though she admitted she's still getting used to using that word. "Just saying that term was very weird for me at first, but we've been together 24/7 so I felt like a married couple this entire time any way."
Paris and Carter went straight from their "fairy tale wedding" to their honeymoon—which ended up lasting an entire seven weeks—but now that they're home, she's eager to hit another relationship milestone: welcoming their first child.
"I cannot wait," Paris revealed. "That is definitely one of my top priorities."
According to the fashion icon, she can see herself becoming a mom to "two or three" kids.
"And I would want twins first," Paris explained. "Or, I don't know, it's hard to say. I always wished I had an older brother because I feel like if I did, they would protect me and things like that in school."
"So maybe a boy first," she added.
Hear more about Paris In Love and Paris' new docu-style podcast series Trapped in Treatment in the above Daily Pop interview!
Paris in Love is currently streaming on Peacock. New episodes drop every Thursday and the two-episode wedding finale will drop Thursday, Jan. 27. Viewers can also watch Paris in Love on E!, premiering Wednesday, February 2 at 10 p.m.