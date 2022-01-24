Watch Daniel Craig Realize His Forehead Is Bleeding During an Interview With Javier Bardem

Watch : Daniel Craig on Tackling James Bond in "Spectre"

Not even James Bond can escape the dangers of virtual interviews.

As part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Daniel Craig sat down for an interview with close friend Javier Bardem to discuss movies, future roles and the industry as a whole. But toward the end of the interview, Javier had a burning inquiry that he had to get off of his chest.

"Let me ask you my friend a last question," he shared while pointing at his own forehead. "What happened to you?"

Caught off guard, Daniel began flipping his hair and trying to figure out what his friend was talking about. "Did I bash my head?" he asked. "DI I have sandwich on my head?"

As it turns out, Daniel's forehead was bleeding throughout the interview, and an innocent injury was to blame. "I cut my head," he said after running off to check himself in the mirror. "You know what that was? They sent me this wonderful ring flash, which I've set up with an iPad in the middle of it and it just fell on my head just before."