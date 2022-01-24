Here’s How Oliver Hudson’s Wife & Family Feel About His Love of Naked Instagram Pics

Oliver Hudson loves his risqué Instagram posts just as much as his followers do.
The Cleaning Lady actor admitted as much during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 24, telling host Justin Sylvester and guest emcee Melissa Peterman all about his affinity for sharing the occasional butt pic and how his wife Erinn Bartlett responds when she sees one pop up on her feed.
"I mean, she thinks I'm crazy," Oliver said with a laugh. "Like, my whole entire family. But it's me!"
Simply put, Instagram "is a great place" to express who he is.
"Like, that is fully me," Oliver added. "If I want to be naked, I am going to be naked. I feel like male nudity is funny...There is nothing sexy about it. It is just sort of weird and funny."
That said, it may be awhile before Oliver's followers are treated to another nude photo, as he and Erinn, along with their three children, are currently living with his mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
"We're remodeling the house and instead of renting a place, I'm like, 'Let's just go back home,'" Oliver revealed, calling the experience (which apparently includes lots of delicious breakfast food courtesy of Goldie!) "great."
"There is a chance we won't leave," he added. "I'll tell you that."
Oliver and Erinn have been married for more than 15 years, and despite the fact that Goldie and Kurt have famously never wed, he revealed that it was his mom who encouraged him to propose in the first place.
"To be honest, it was not easy. I didn't want to get married," Oliver explained on Daily Pop. "I thought that the perfect relationship was Kurt and mom. I was a child of divorce that didn't work, and I saw this working."
For a while, Oliver and Erinn carried on with their own traditions instead of getting engaged. For example, he made sure to get her jewelry every Christmas.
"Finally, I bring some rings to my mom—not engagement rings—and she's the one who says, 'What are you doing? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with this person or not?'" Oliver recalled. "I said, 'Yes I do. I am deeply in love, but I'm just scared.'"
According to Oliver, Goldie then explained that the engagement ring would just be a "token," and there was no need for them "to get married right away."
He continued, "She says, 'It's a token. You don't have to get married right away.
"So, I gave her the ring and it was very scary," Oliver explained, noting that the proposal was a "major surprise" because Erinn was fully aware of his initial hesitations. ""We were engaged for two-and-a-half years and we didn't rush it. And that's how it worked out!"
Hear more from Oliver in the above Daily Pop interview!
The Cleaning Lady airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox.