The 14 Best Candies and Chocolates to Give Your Valentine This Year

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Candy hearts, chocolates, and all kinds of sweet treats make for some of the best gifts to give your Valentine. If you're looking for something that's delicious, unique and totally special, we've got a ton of tasty options for you.
Valentine's Day isn't complete with truffles and you'll find some really fabulous boxes from Harry & David, Godiva, and Simply Chocolate. For something extra romantic, you can't go wrong with some chocolate dipped strawberries. There are even playful options for both kids and adults this year, like this breakable chocolate heart that comes with a small wooden mallet. Cute and fun!
We've rounded up all the best chocolates and candies you can get your Valentine this year. Check those out below.
Neuhaus 2022 Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Chocolate Love Letter Box, 15 Piece
Take your love letter to the next level by adding some delicious gourmet chocolates. This 15-piece limited-edition Valentine's Day box from Neuhaus comes with an assortment of milk, dark and white Belgian chocolates. The packaging is so cute and makes it extra special.
Harry & David Valentine's Day Truffles in Keepsake Box
Let you're special someone know that you think they're sweet with these Valentine's Day truffles from Harry & David. This box comes with 24 truffles in a variety of flavors including strawberry milkshake, dark chocolate with raspberry and white chocolate and dark chocolate cherry vanilla.
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolate Hearts
This isn't your ordinary box of chocolate hearts. Each piece was master crafted using Valrhona couverture milk chocolate and bittersweet chocolate, organic milk and cream, floral essences and house made jam. You'll treat your Valentine to some unique flavors like rose caramel, blackberry violet and roasted milk and orange.
Milk Bar The Wingman
Coming straight from Milk Bar's Love Shop is The Wingman. This delectable duo comes with one six-inch red velvet cheesecake cake and a 12-piece box of their red velvet cheesecake truffles.
Candy Club Valentine's Day Berry Special Bunch
Looking for a bit more variety? This fun Valentine's Day-themed bundle from Candy Club comes with six cute jars filled with gummies, taffy, chocolate and more. It's a pack that both kids and adults can enjoy.
Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries
Nothing screams romance more than some chocolate dipped strawberries. This box comes with strawberries dipped in chocolate and ground toffee, strawberries dipped in chocolate with mini chocolate chips, and straeberries dipped in white chocolate with a milk chocolate drizzle. Prices start at $40 for a half-dozen.
Godiva Valentine's Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box
You can't go wrong with a heart-shaped box of chocolates for Valentine's Day, and this box comes with an assortment of luscious Godiva chocolates in milk, white and dark. The fabric heart box itself is also so beautiful.
Simply Chocolate Decadent Valentine Gift Basket
Want an option that's sure to impress? This Decadent Valentine Gift Basket from Simply Chocolate is the ultimate gift for chocolate lovers. It comes with black forest cherry bark, a chocolate bridge mix, milk chocolate heart pops, chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate covered cherries and more.
Love Letter Brownie Gift Box
This love letter gift box will win you all the brownie points this Valentine's Day. It comes with a dozen Baby Brownies in a variety of flavors, and one chocolate-covered fudge brownie decorated like a love letter.
Dylan’s Candy Bar Hugs & Kisses Tackle Box
This colorful box of candy from Dylan's Candy Bar is a total crowd-pleaser. It's filled with peanut butter hearts, sour lip-shaped gummies, caramel Hershey's Kisses, XOXO gummies and more. It's the perfect variety box for your candy-loving Valentine.
Fleur de Chocolate Valentine's Bar and Truffles
Ask someone to be your Valentine in the sweetest way possible. This beautiful box of chocolates comes with 16 artisan truffles in milk, dark and white Belgian chocolate shells. Flavor centers include red velvet, champagne, and sea salt caramel. It also includes a cute "Be My Valentine" card made of Belgian milk chocolate. Who could resist?
Baked by Melissa Love Gift Box 25-Pack
If you're looking for something totally different from a box of chocolates, why not give a box of mini cupcakes? These beautifully decorated (and tasty!)
treats from Baked by Melissa comes with 25 pieces in six flavors including the limited marshmallow cupcake with pink and red chocolate drizzle.
Sugarfina Valentine's Day 2022 Love Letters Tasting Box
This Valentine's Day box from Sugarfina isn't just a box, it's a "tasting candy experience." It comes with 16 pieces including chocolate and gummnies. It's a fun one to share during your Valentine's Day date.
Simply Chocolate Breakable Chocolate Heart
The only heart that'll break this Valentine's Day is this breakable chocolate heart from Simply Chocolate. It's a 7-inch heart that's filled with all sorts of other Valentine's day candies. It even comes with a small wooden mallet you an use to bust it open. Kids and adults will have a ton of fun with this!
Vosges Chocolate Bastet - A Sacred Hi Vibe Chocolate Collection
This chocolate collection from Vosges Chocolate is a work of art. The heart-shaped box was inspired by Bastet, "the fiery protector of women, children and family," and it's filled with luxurious chocolates inspired by Ancient Egypt. It's definitely a splurge, but it's one that reviewers say is totally worth it. As one reveiwer wrote, it's a "divine experience."
