Cooper Hefner Defends Dad Hugh Against "Salacious" Stories

Just hours before the debut of the A&E docuseries, Secrets of Playboy, Cooper Hefner is speaking out in support of his late dad, Hugh Hefner.

In the A&E series, which will premiere on Jan. 24, several individuals including Hugh's former girlfriends and former members of staff allege negative and coercive experiences during their time at the famed Playboy mansion.

On Jan. 24, the 30-year-old—who served as the chief creative officer at Playboy Enterprises in 2016 and later as chief of global partnerships in 2019—issued a statement in defense of his father on Twitter.



"Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar," Cooper, whose mom is Hugh's ex-wife Kimberley Conrad, wrote. "However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge."



Although Cooper did not mention the specific program or any participants by name, his statement comes just days after A&E released a teaser of the upcoming special, which, as stated in a press release beforehand, promises to "lift the veil" on the "long-hidden stories" of Playboy.