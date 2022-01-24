What Peloton Has to Say After Another TV Character Has Heart Attack on Bike

Warning: Spoilers ahead!
Maybe all publicity isn't necessarily good publicity.
In the season six premiere of Showtime's Billions, which aired on Sunday, Jan. 24, Mike "Wags" Wagner (David Costabile) suffers a heart attack after participating in a Peloton class. Sounds like a familiar plot line? That's because, in the premiere of Sex and the City's And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw's husband Big (Chris Noth) suffers the same fate. Unlike Mr. Big, however, Wags is fortunate enough to survive and triumphantly returns to work, declaring, "I'm not going out like Mr. Big."
And unlike with Mr. Big, Peloton revealed they were not aware another TV character would have a heart attack on their workout bike. "We get why these fictional TV shows would want to include a brand that people love to talk about," the company said in a statement to E! News, "but Showtime's use of Peloton's Bike+ and reference to a Peloton Instructor was not a brand, product, or instructor placement, and we did not agree for our brand and IP to be used on this show or provide any equipment."
The message continued, "As referenced by the show itself, there are strong benefits of cardio-vascular exercise to help people lead long, happy lives."
And while the Peloton was largely featured in the season premiere of HBO's And Just Like That... Billions' writers swear that they're no copy cats. "That was all in the show," producer and co-creator Brian Koppelman insisted to USA Today, "written a year ago and shot in April."
However, the writers made one small change after the premiere of And Just Like That... because they felt "it would be completely out of our character not to take a swing," admitted executive producer Beth Schacter. "It's too good. We're going to make the joke."
And Peloton wants you to know the safety of their customers is no laughing matter. Back in December, the brand's cardiologist, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, told E! News that the bike wasn't to blame for Mr. Big's death.
"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle—including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks—and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season six," Steinbaum said. "These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."
Billions airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Showtime.