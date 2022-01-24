CUUP's Can't Miss Sale: Save On Size-Inclusive, Comfortable, Premium Bras & Panties Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bra shopping usually involves sacrificing style for comfort. You very rarely get both. And, for many of us, it's just hard to find a bra that fits. In contrast, CUUP bras are meant to be worn every single day. More often than not, those beautiful, frilly, lace bras can be seen through your clothes. Instead of lace, CUUP uses minimal fabrics that are seamless underneath your top. The bras are incredibly supportive without being uncomfortable. The brand is size inclusive too, with cup sizes ranging from A to H.
If you've always wanted to try CUUP, this is the best time to shop because they're having a rare, end-of-season sale. Shop bras, panties, and swimwear on sale in a variety of beautiful colors. If you already shop at CUUP, you know that this is such a big deal. If you haven't, this is the perfect time to start. Who doesn't love a sale? Especially on a game-changing product...
CUUP The Plunge
If you don't love that feeling of wearing a bra, but you're going to wear a bra anyway, this is the most supportive "non-bra" bra that you will ever wear. It has the ease and comfort of a bralette along with comfortable support from a flexible, ultra-thin underwire. Its deep "V" neckline makes this a great choice to wear under everything and the mesh material means that you won't see it through your shirt (like you usually do with a typical lacey bra).
This bra has 1,500+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is my 7th bra of this style. LOVE all of them! Best bra ever!"
Another gushed, "My favorite purchase! I've had a bigger chest since I can remember and this bra is seriously the best one I've ever purchased. I'm usually a 36-38 DDD in VS but opted for a 38 G here and it fits perfect! I've never had such a comfortable, lightweight, properly fitting bra. If you struggle to find cute bras that fit right look no further!"
CUUP The Scoop
This bra is so comfortable that you might forget that you're wearing it. It's made from an incredibly soft, buttery microfiber fabric that's lightweight with a flexible underwire. This super popular bra has 1K+ 5-star reviews.
A happy customer raved, "I can't believe I finally found a bra that fits! I've been on a rollercoaster of trying to find a bra that *actually* fits. I'm a 34H so most bra companies either don't sell my size or if they do, they look like something my grandma would wear. Thank you CUUP for making something that not only holds me in place but is also so so comfortable AND sexy. I tried multiple CUUP bras in different sizesRead more about review stating I can't believe I finally found a bra that fits! and styles before finally finding the Scoop in the right size. I've found that the microfiber material is super silky and comfortable. This style and the Triangle were the only ones that the underwire didn't dig up into my armpit."
CUUP The Demi
This full-coverage, t-shirt bra has cups molded in 3D spacer fabric, which is minimal, breathable material that doesn't crease. It's more breathable than memory foam and the fabric is totally seamless, which means it disappears under clothing.
"I'm a 34E size and this Demi Bra is really comfortable. Supports well and I love how thin the cup is," a CUUP shopper shared. Another said, "This is the first demi bra that I ordered from Cuup and I can't believe I waited so long! It has the perfect lift and coverage I need."
CUUP The Thong
This soft thong is the most comfortable, yet minimal panty you'll ever wear. It has a seamless appearance under clothing and it feels ultra-light against your skin. It's made from antimicrobial fabric that wicks moisture and keeps your comfortable.
"I truly love the fit and fabric of these thong panties. Model is so soft and very durable fabric," a customer said. Another shared, "These are so comfortable and soft! They're the best thongs I've tried so far, and I'll definitely be purchasing more. I also absolutely love the color."
CUUP The Triangle
This bra offers support, flexibility, and comfort with minimal coverage. It's made from a thin double layer of super soft microfiber fabric. It's incredibly lightweight with flexible underwire. The straps are extra thin and full adjustable to your comfort.
A CUUP customer said, "It gives me support and it is more comfortable than other bras I have bought in the past. I will continue to buy this brand."
Another raved, "I've never owned a bra that fits so perfectly. I feel so comfortable with how well it fits and how I look in it. Never going back to another brand again! I love you CUUP!"
CUUP The Tap
If you prefer full-coverage underwear, The Tap is the way to go. It's made from a breathable, mesh fabric. You can't see it under your clothes and it never digs into your skin. It just stays put (comfortably) all day long without any squeezing or discomfort.
A CUUP shopper described this as "comfortable while still feeling sexy, gorgeous color, great true to size fit." Another said, "High waist holds tummy, eliminates muffin top and leg hole is no show panty line."
CUUP The Balconette
The Balconette combines the sensuality of lingerie with the practicality of your everyday bra. This bra has clean lines, a composed fit, and non-molded cups, which make this the perfect go-to bra. It's incredibly popular with 1,900+ 5-star customer reviews, with one writing, "So supportive yet comfortable- finally a bra for 34 E without tons of padding!"
"This might be the most comfortable bra I have bought in years. Supportive, comfortable and pretty. 10/10 would recommend," another shopper said.
