Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's James Snyder Fired After Conduct Investigation

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder has been dropped from the Broadway production.

In a statement to E! News on Jan. 23, producers for the show confirmed the decision to fire the actor, explaining that on Nov. 19, they "for the first time received a complaint from [co-star] Diane Davis regarding the conduct of fellow cast member James Snyder. Immediately upon receiving this complaint, the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation's completion."

"At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract," the statement continued. "Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy—and to maintain the integrity of the investigation—we will make no further comment regarding the matter."

E! News has reached out to Snyder's reps for comment and has not heard back. The exact nature of the conduct has not been specified.