“Material Girl” Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Curly Hair in Fierce Photos

Keeping up with the curls.
Khloe Kardashian has switched things up once again when it comes to her hair—by rocking her loose curls in a half-up, half-down hairstyle—and the results are nothing short of splendid.
Captioning a series of Jan. 23 Instagram photos, "Material girl," the 37-year-old struck a few poses while wearing a full-sleeve, body-hugging periwinkle dress, paired with grey snakeskin boots. And what's more, in the first two photos, True Thompson's mom modeled her look while sitting on a decked-out Louis Vuitton trunk, so her caption rings more than true.
Immediately after posting her latest round of pics, the Good American founder received lots of praise from her friends and followers on her head-turning look. BFF Malika Haqq simply commented, "Gorgeous," while Malika's twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray entered the chat by commenting, "OKAY," complete with a flame emoji. But perhaps it was Khloe's close friend Jonathan Cheban a.k.a. Foodgod who summed it up best when he wrote, "Wavy af!"
Any fan keeping up with Khloe will note that this isn't the first time she's stepped out with a curly ‘do in recent months.
In mid-December, Khloe showed off her tight blonde curls in another Instagram photo, simply captioning her snap with a crown emoji. And for that photo, Khloe was also showered with compliments—but most fittingly, the self-proclaimed Lord himself, Scott Disick, commented on Khloe's hair, writing, "Fine American." Kardashian-Jenner hairstylist Jen Atkin also chimed in, commenting on the pic, "Curls for 2022."
Safe to say that Khloe has already come though on that promise in the new year.