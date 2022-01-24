“Material Girl” Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Curly Hair in Fierce Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Being the G.O.A.T. for 7 Minutes

Keeping up with the curls.



Khloe Kardashian has switched things up once again when it comes to her hair—by rocking her loose curls in a half-up, half-down hairstyle—and the results are nothing short of splendid.



Captioning a series of Jan. 23 Instagram photos, "Material girl," the 37-year-old struck a few poses while wearing a full-sleeve, body-hugging periwinkle dress, paired with grey snakeskin boots. And what's more, in the first two photos, True Thompson's mom modeled her look while sitting on a decked-out Louis Vuitton trunk, so her caption rings more than true.



Immediately after posting her latest round of pics, the Good American founder received lots of praise from her friends and followers on her head-turning look. BFF Malika Haqq simply commented, "Gorgeous," while Malika's twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray entered the chat by commenting, "OKAY," complete with a flame emoji. But perhaps it was Khloe's close friend Jonathan Cheban a.k.a. Foodgod who summed it up best when he wrote, "Wavy af!"