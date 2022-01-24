The Best Gifts To Give Your Partner, Based on Their Love Language

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Valentine's Day is just a few weeks away. If you don't want to get your partner another box of chocolates this year, why not considering shopping for them based on their love language? We talked to Amber Trueblood, licensed marriage and family therapist and author, to learn more about love languages and why it's important to know for your relationship.

Basically, your love language is the way you express and feel love. There are five basic ways we give and receive love, and that's through words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch.

"Understanding your partner's love language gives you the power to truly make them feel loved and acknowledged," Amber told E! News. "If you align your words and actions to their 'love language,' they're far more likely to hear and receive the love you're trying to give to them."

Typically, people express love in the way they like to receive it. According to Amber, that only tends to work well for couples who happen to have the same love language. "More often than not, couples 'speak' different love languages, which can leave one or both partners to feel unloved," she shared. "By uncovering and acting on your partner's love language, you're both more likely to feel connected, acknowledged and cared for."

Amber broke down what each love language is all about and helped us pick some gift ideas that would perfectly match. Check those out below.