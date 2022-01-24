Christina Aguilera Says She "Couldn’t Be Happier" For Britney Spears After Conservatorship Is Terminated

No rivalry here.
Christina Aguilera is celebrating Britney Spears' new-found freedom, following the termination of the "Toxic" singer's 13-year conservatorship in November.
The 41-year-old singer—who rose to fame alongside Britney first on the Mickey Mouse Club then again as internationally-beloved pop stars in the early 2000s—touched on the subject during an interview with The Enrique Santos Show on Jan. 21.
When asked if she had talked to Britney since the milestone court ruling, Christina insisted that she "wanted to be careful" in discussing the situation. However, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer did say that speaking with Britney would be something that she would "always be open to."
"I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for but I couldn't be happier for her," Christina said. "Every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit."
The Burlesque star admitted that "growing up in this business can be freakin' crazy," and offered her support to Britney if she ever needed someone to lean on going forward.
"If anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I," she shared. "I will always be here to reach out to."
Christina added, "I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women…it's very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified."
This isn't the first time Christina has made it clear that she's in Britney's corner. Last summer, following a court hearing for her then-in-place conservatorship, the Vegas performer applauded Britney for speaking up and condemning the strict legal arrangement.
"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Christina wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Jun. 28. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."
The "Candyman" singer then acknowledged what it must feel like for Britney "to be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support" by those within her inner circle, describing it as "the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable."
"The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," she continued. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."
Among the claims included in Britney's shocking testimony was the revelation that she was prohibited from removing an IUD, despite wanting to have a baby. Additionally, the 40-year-old pop star likened the conservatorship to sex trafficking, going as far to say she was being "enslaved" by her father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears.
While Christina admitted she was not privy to every detail of Britney's case, she said could empathize through their shared experience of fame.
Her statement continued, "The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life."
"My heart goes out to Britney," Christina concluded. "She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."