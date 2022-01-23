Olivia Munn Shares a Sweet Photo of Her and Son Malcolm While Getting a "Surprise" Hair Treatment at Home

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

It's the little things—and little ones—in life that make it special!

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Olivia Munn took to Instagram to share that her friend, hairstylist Kylie Fitz, had visited her at home and surprised her with an impromptu pamper session by giving her hair a blowout.

Taken in the mirror by Olivia, the heartwarming photo sees Fitz adding curlers to the top of the X-Men: Apocalypse star's head while she holds onto her son Malcolm, whom she welcomed in December with comedian John Mulaney. The adorable bundle of joy can be seen sleepily gazing off into the distance in his mom's lap with a pacifier in his mouth while wearing a black beanie and comfy sweater.

"When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere," Olivia captioned the sweet post. "Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM!"