Lea Michele Reveals Son Ever's Face In Heartwarming Photo With Husband Zandy Reich

Watch : Lea Michele Welcomes Baby Boy With Zandy Reich

We've been waiting for that smile forever and ever!

On Sunday, Jan. 23, Lea Michele wished her husband Zandy Reich a happy birthday and gave fans their first look at the couple's 17-month-old son Ever. The Glee alum posted a seaside photo of her 39-year-old partner smiling as he held their pride and joy. "Greatest man, father, husband and friend," Lea captioned the sweet snap. "I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much."

Matching his doting dad, Ever rocked stylish adult-size Ray-Ban sunglasses, along with a cozy sweater set and coordinating cap. The adorable tot has made the occasional social media appearance in the past, but his face had always been hidden in order to protect his privacy.

Lea and Zandy, who were first linked in July 2017 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Northern California in March 2019. They welcomed Ever, their first child, in August 2020.