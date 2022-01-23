Pregnant Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Gorgeous Selfies

When asked by Hailey Bieber for motherhood advice in a video for her YouTube channel back in December, Rosie said that it was pivotal to both "follow your instincts" and be "really kind" to yourself along the way.

"[Be] easy on yourself, because it's full on and it's a juggle, whether you're a stay-at-home mum or whether you're a working mum," she replied. "You take on a lot."

The model added that she felt "really lucky" that there was a group of women in her life that she could lean on during her pregnancies too.

"I can call my mum, on my bathroom floor, sobbing, asking for her for advice. And I think you do, you lean into your grandmother's, your mother's advice, older women around you that have been through it," Rosie explained. "The amount of like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I had experienced. And it really is just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers."