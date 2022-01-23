Pete Davidson Can't Stop Laughing During This Nautical-Themed SNL Skit With Colin Jost

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Relationship TIMELINE

It was anything but smooth sailing for Pete Davidson during one particular sketch on Saturday Night Live last night.

As part of a segment on Weekend Update, Davidson joined Colin Jost and 'Guy Who Just Bought A Boat' Alex Moffat to discuss the Staten Island ferry that he purchased with Jost and a third partner on Jan. 19. That is, if he could stop laughing at Moffat's nautical euphemisms first.

Dressed in a beanie with a cigarette tucked into it and holding onto a can covered in a paper bag, Davidson delightfully made his arrival by announcing to the audience that, "We bought a ferry! The windowless van of the sea."

He also shared his amazement over everyone's interest in their recent purchase. "Even the mayor tweeted about it, which is how I found out we have a new mayor?" He said, referring to the recently elected New York City mayor Eric Adams. "What happened to Bloomberg?"

After the punchline, Davidson immediately burst into laughter but attempted to hide it behind his drink.