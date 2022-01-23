Watch Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Channel Their Inner Kim and Khloe Kardashian In Hilarious Video

Watch : Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's New $11 Million Miami Home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have clearly been keeping up!

The couple recreated a memorable moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians in a hilarious video uploaded to the Game of Thrones alum's TikTok account and the "Sucker" singer's Instagram on Jan 22.

"I'm so jet lagged from Australia," a sleepy-looking Joe lip-syncs in the video over Khloe Kardashian's voice.

Sophie then pretends to be uninterested as she types on her phone, lip-syncing over Kim Kardashian's voice, "You are? "Why?"

"Because I just came back from Australia…," Khloe's voice quips back as Joe mouths the words and flashes a sarcastic smile.

Unfazed, the 25-year-old actress continues to text with her head down. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out the chat history on Sophie's phone was with someone named "Pete," seemingly a nod to her character's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The iconic audio clip the couple used hails from a 2015 episode of KUWTK in which Khloe is seen venting to her sisters after she had to go to Australia alone for a promotional gig.